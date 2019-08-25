Natixis Has Increased Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Sentiment Is 1.13

Natixis increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 459,237 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Natixis holds 4.08M shares with $35.81 million value, up from 3.62M last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $34.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BLN OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S LOBBYING ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ribbon Cutting for In Step with Betty Ford Exhibit; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 25/05/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford’s Mustang-Inspired ‘Mach 1’ Electric SUV May Not Be Based On The Focus After All; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 44 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 39 cut down and sold stakes in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 25.86 million shares, up from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Accelerate Diagnostics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 19.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $968.74 million. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

Birchview Capital Lp holds 28.76% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 4.35 million shares or 19.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selkirk Management Llc has 4.16% invested in the company for 348,805 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 484,871 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Natixis decreased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 86,677 shares to 69,325 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 12,800 shares and now owns 54,840 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 23.15% above currents $8.77 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report.