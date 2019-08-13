Natixis Has Increased Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding by $4.90 Million; Newport Asia Decreased Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $8.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 3.00M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business

Natixis increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 112.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 272,456 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, up from 128,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 2.02 million shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 22,791 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And owns 101,463 shares. 126,000 were reported by Apollo Limited Partnership. Tortoise Cap Ltd Llc has 11.04M shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Alps Advsr invested 3.49% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Duff Phelps Investment Management owns 65,000 shares. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.11% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Security Natl Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Kings Point Management has 556 shares. North Star Inv Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 255,118 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 1,399 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.26M shares to 530,931 shares, valued at $46.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 165,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,483 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.