Natixis Has Increased Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $2.44 Million; As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Market Value Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Holding

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.28. About 868,393 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Natixis increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 55,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 173,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 118,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 240,728 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 243,522 shares to 79,918 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,731 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

