Natixis Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $70.45 Million; Market Value Declined; As Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stock Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $21.44 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 151,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 500,849 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.30M, up from 349,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 250,847 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Natixis decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 97.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 47,119 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 6.72 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago; 23/04/2018 – MANDATE: EFSF EUR 1.375% 5/2047 Tap Via HSBC, LBBW, MS; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call; 04/05/2018 – Einhorn Bet Against Insurer No Worry for Munis: Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video)

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A Sh by 561,111 shares to 910,282 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 10,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,952 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Lc invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 65,775 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 26,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel invested in 3,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savant Limited reported 2,244 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company holds 831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,727 are held by Raymond James Financial. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 1,145 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 231 shares. The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Management Ny invested in 1,800 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Utah Retirement has 11,698 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.73 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 3,603 shares to 5,936 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 241,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).