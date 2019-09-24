Natixis Has Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position as Valuation Rose; Flowers Foods (FLO) Share Value Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Position by $11.18 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 129,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 142,640 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 271,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $236.2. About 1.30M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 485,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 6.59M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.32M, down from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 1.07M shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 554,119 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh has 23,903 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 265,123 shares stake. Sg Americas Llc reported 0.12% stake. Adirondack reported 50 shares. Viking Fund Lc holds 2,000 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amer Century has invested 0.34% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fairfield Bush & has 0.56% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3,909 shares. Jackson Square Limited Co has 1.04M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Paloma Prtn Com invested in 51,208 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 356 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.38 million shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.17 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Element Solutions Inc by 749,547 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 113,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9,586 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited owns 48,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 32,419 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 353,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 564 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 3,614 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 14,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 239,291 shares. Lpl Financial Lc owns 19,085 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Sei Invs stated it has 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 799,044 shares in its portfolio.

