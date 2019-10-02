Natixis Has Decreased By $6.78 Million Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake; Cutera (CUTR) Sentiment Is 1.07

Natixis decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 92.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis sold 88,000 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Natixis holds 6,655 shares with $518,000 value, down from 94,655 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 680,874 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 49 funds increased or started new holdings, while 46 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cutera Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 16.37 million shares, up from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cutera Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 34 New Position: 15.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $400.53 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 170,613 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 831,270 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 362,729 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,677 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 22.33% above currents $70.1 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 311,741 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 7,827 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 76,892 shares or 0.42% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 186,605 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 16 shares. Arrow Fin stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,986 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Groesbeck Invest Nj has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Thomasville Comml Bank invested in 2,799 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Rmb Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 4,606 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc holds 0% or 293 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership owns 298,181 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 652 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 8.76 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Natixis increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 10,970 shares to 95,514 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 16,947 shares and now owns 132,849 shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was raised too.