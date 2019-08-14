Natixis Has Cut Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $4.78 Million as Share Value Rose; As Philip Morris International (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Has Decreased Its Holding

Natixis decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 75.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 116,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 36,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 153,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 531,493 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 43,905 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 47,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 4.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,401 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.38 million shares stake. Bernzott Cap has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Bancorp stated it has 5,659 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Washington Tru Commerce has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Diversified accumulated 4,320 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company invested 2.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 3,966 shares. 4,885 are held by Cutter & Brokerage Inc. Personal Capital Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 3,372 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited reported 11,501 shares stake. Chemical Bankshares holds 0.16% or 15,770 shares. Barton Mngmt holds 7,085 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Central Bank & Trust And Tru Co stated it has 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,651 shares to 25,323 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 62,279 shares to 73,979 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).