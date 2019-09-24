Natixis Has Cut Stake in Mfa Finl (MFA) by $481,502; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Northstar Asset Management Cut Stake by $304,863

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 6.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Natixis decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 68,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 116,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 185,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.01% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,108 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 28,134 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 120,820 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 349,100 shares. Wedge L LP Nc accumulated 0.61% or 7.42M shares. Alexandria Capital holds 0.06% or 55,400 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Llc invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associate has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Prudential Public Ltd invested in 37,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 627,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.63 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 27,059 shares to 126,177 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 34,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corporation has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15,950 were accumulated by Essex Svcs. California-based Hennessy Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Cap holds 0.06% or 25,300 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 2,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura Hldg holds 94,873 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,024 are held by Jnba Fin Advsr. Tcw Group has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Axa, a France-based fund reported 244,936 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hills Bancorporation Tru holds 0.26% or 25,149 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 487,229 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il. Skba Mngmt Limited Co reported 275,850 shares.

