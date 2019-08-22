Natixis Has Cut Its Western Un Co (WU) Stake by $1.56 Million; Market Value Rose; Stone Ridge Asset Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 202.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 22,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 11,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the

Natixis decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 86,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 69,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 156,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 4.16 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Limited Com has 2.67M shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,811 shares. Glaxis Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 28.75% or 82,060 shares. Professional Advisory reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Management Inc holds 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.45M shares. Ckw Fin Group Inc invested in 1,720 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dudley Shanley invested in 2.51% or 82,194 shares. Cincinnati Insurance has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 4.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 123,965 are owned by Bernzott. Legacy Private invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Research Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested in 932,615 shares. Old Point Trust And Financial Svcs N A accumulated 65,911 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 15,894 shares to 63,341 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 18,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,320 shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 718,067 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 238,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).