Natixis Has Cut Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $831,920 as Stock Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Natixis decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 75.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 20,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 27,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com holds 3.27% or 96,827 shares in its portfolio. 3.66 million were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Clark Estates Ny has 65,400 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com reported 145,961 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 95,633 shares. 203,330 are held by Finemark Financial Bank Trust. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 22,477 shares. Foster Motley owns 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,004 shares. Ci Inc has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 762,040 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Co accumulated 42,513 shares or 0.99% of the stock. West Oak Cap Lc owns 14,604 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Everence Management owns 2.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 85,670 shares.

