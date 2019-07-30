Natixis Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $24.38 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake by $435,872 as Share Value Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 460,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.97 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 12.50M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,437 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, up from 369,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 12.50 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Management Limited Co has 996,508 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,083 shares. Becker owns 0.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 485,328 shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Payden And Rygel owns 312,900 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate reported 303,702 shares. Philadelphia has invested 2.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 10,923 shares. Cambridge Tru Company has 62,094 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,225 shares or 0.26% of the stock. St Germain D J stated it has 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moore Management Ltd Partnership owns 435,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 157,285 shares. Natixis owns 1.13M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Inks Deal With Apple – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Impressive INTC, MMM, V, UTX Earnings, BA, CAT Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel’s Outlook May Help Boost Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 138,358 shares to 153,269 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 54,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bennicas & holds 9,430 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 7,800 are held by North Point Managers Corporation Oh. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 1.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 4.39 million shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.08% or 8,755 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.26% or 392,312 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management reported 127,836 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Co holds 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 135,867 shares. Amer Ins Tx has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.52M shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Sonata Cap Group Inc stated it has 10,848 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.