Natixis Has Cut Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake by $6.61 Million; Share Price Declined; Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Celanese (CE) Stake by $673,750; Shares Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 388,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.52M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 2.32M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 271,979 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.66M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 810,767 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). M&T National Bank, New York-based fund reported 60,938 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 299,673 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.16% or 66,600 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.33M shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 322,264 shares. Moreover, Bruni J V has 2.22% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.31% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.42% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Tradition Capital Limited Com stated it has 13,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 55,784 shares. 1.57M were reported by Morgan Stanley. 2.18 million are held by Legal General Public Ltd Com.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 64,764 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).