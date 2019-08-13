Natixis Decreased Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Actuant (ATU) Holding Maintained by Renaissance Technologies Llc

Natixis decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 50,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 251,053 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, down from 301,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 895,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The hedge fund held 447,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90 million, up from 388,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 287,041 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU)

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 50,937 shares to 118,358 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 826,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Cap Management LP reported 1.57% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Barclays Plc holds 134,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 46,582 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 5,720 are held by Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Com. Jane Street Group Ltd reported 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Frontier Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.28M shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 3,689 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,632 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 124,708 are owned by First Advsr L P. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 312,298 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 6,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.37% or 599,371 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 20,179 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 9.37 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank holds 9,478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,424 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Blair William And Il accumulated 10,160 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 20,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 94,294 shares. Cna Financial Corp holds 55,925 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 111,200 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 48,637 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 605,047 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Mairs stated it has 360,508 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Piedmont reported 15,445 shares.

