Natixis Decreased Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $13.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Atika Capital Management Position in Zendesk (ZEN) Has Upped by $5.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58

Natixis decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 109,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 215,358 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.71M, down from 325,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares to 60,500 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 962,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 81,370 shares. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 0.53% or 12,329 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lincoln National reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Raymond James Tru Na holds 2,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 455,399 shares. Kistler holds 110 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 24,900 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Inc has 1.56% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Burney has 15,639 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 23,192 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 61,386 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 43,605 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).