Natixis Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; Last Week Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 36.17% above currents $79.13 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. See Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $113.0000 122.0000

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $116.0000 112.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $114.0000 116.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $97 New Target: $104 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $108 New Target: $114 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Natixis decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 22.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis sold 336,881 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Natixis holds 1.13 million shares with $77.76M value, down from 1.47 million last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 3.69% above currents $89.93 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TSN in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 0.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 52,131 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% or 479 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 6,526 shares stake. Everence Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Goldman Sachs holds 0.06% or 2.87M shares. Palouse Cap reported 43,707 shares stake. Regentatlantic Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 102,328 shares. 455,506 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 27,600 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,445 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust holds 4,900 shares. 80,875 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 7,202 shares.

Natixis increased Conduent Inc stake by 127,270 shares to 632,799 valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 36,977 shares and now owns 187,089 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

