Natixis Cut Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $58.16 Million; As Wisdomtree Investments (WETF) Valuation Declined, Holder Hl Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $452,739

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments (WETF) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 64,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The institutional investor held 155,139 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 219,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Investments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 511,330 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Daily Inflows $35 Mln; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Closes Below 50-Day Average; 31/05/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $111.4 Mln; 06/03/2018 – REG-WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s); 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Earnings Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA

Natixis decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 85.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 575,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 95,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 671,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 86,970 shares to 230,921 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $989,018 activity.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $10.86M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

