Natixis Cut Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $6.15 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Hyman Charles D

Natixis decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 52.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 86,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 78,334 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 164,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 1.98 million shares traded or 73.76% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 9,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 277,402 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, up from 267,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 14.89 million shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 17,491 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 15,136 shares. Northpointe Limited Com holds 42,489 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Geode Limited Liability Company owns 2.27M shares. Addenda Cap invested in 0.21% or 39,991 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,600 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.92M shares. Captrust Advisors holds 2,427 shares. Qs holds 79,232 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 30,976 shares. Westpac stated it has 12,783 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 976,229 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,579 shares valued at $672,063 was sold by Gemmell James. Ahola Aaron had sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 72,041 shares to 447,171 shares, valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 495,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.13% or 837,531 shares. Orca Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,254 shares or 1.97% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 1.23 million shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has 36,768 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.64% or 218,200 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.32 million shares. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 2.47% or 26,928 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 79,814 shares. Wedgewood Prns holds 0.07% or 17,250 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,580 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Lc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 155,310 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harber Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 179,622 shares. Cambridge invested in 435,241 shares or 1.54% of the stock.

