Natixis Cut Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $3.61 Million; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stock Price Declined, Clover Partners LP Has Cut by $360,000 Its Position

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 112,845 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Natixis decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 20,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,784 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 26,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Lc has invested 1.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.57% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.05M shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 187,458 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 6.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 1,691 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc reported 1.07 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability owns 2.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 85,302 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bristol John W & Company holds 2.26% or 466,958 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 21,181 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,825 shares to 14,382 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 251,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gentherm Inc (THRM) The Right Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.18M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.