Natixis Cut Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $46.98 Million; Montgomery Investment Management Has Trimmed Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake as Valuation Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 96.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 782,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 25,889 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 808,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 2.66 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 409,299 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,421 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,764 shares. Raymond James And owns 169,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,212 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And stated it has 132 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 73,042 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 76,679 shares. First Merchants holds 0.19% or 47,335 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 49,937 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 11,667 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 134,434 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.46M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 220,979 shares to 309,161 shares, valued at $27.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 50,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.23 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 3,485 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 18,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP owns 71,797 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Plc has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Td Mgmt Ltd stated it has 330 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Company Nj has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Haverford reported 44,608 shares stake. Research & Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,173 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 34,067 shares. American Tru Invest Advisors Limited Com stated it has 53,195 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company holds 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 7,071 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 740 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Co holds 68,910 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

