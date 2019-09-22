Natixis Cut By $15.62 Million Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake; Ingredion (INGR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is -1.29% below currents $82.06 stock price. Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

Natixis decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 63.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis sold 557,760 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Natixis holds 318,965 shares with $9.13M value, down from 876,725 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $15.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.61M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal

Natixis increased United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 30,178 shares to 67,758 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,542 shares and now owns 58,856 shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 76,295 shares. Horizon Invest Limited Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,572 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Waverton Invest Mgmt stated it has 37,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 20,050 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.02% or 772,971 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Millennium Ltd Com holds 10,367 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 90,067 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.21% or 360,834 shares. Comm Natl Bank accumulated 18,666 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.4% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,822 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 31,087 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 202,200 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterPoint Energy has $3300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 3.86% above currents $30.33 stock price. CenterPoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Friday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 522 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 283,314 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 88,479 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 93,334 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Indexiq Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Eagleclaw Managment Llc reported 0.6% stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 860,824 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 59,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp invested in 199,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,348 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.09% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 15,119 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 19,507 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru stated it has 82,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 768,215 shares traded or 29.60% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S