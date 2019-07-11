Natixis Continues to Hold Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Market Valuation Declined, Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $123.36 Million

Natixis increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 306.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 561,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,086 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.77M, up from 183,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 5.14 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $393.47. About 470,416 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,913 shares to 158,231 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $370.93 million for 20.97 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Staples ETFs Red Hot: Will the Rally Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.