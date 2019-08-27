National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) At $254.00 Forms Bottom; NANOSPHERE HEALTH SCIENCES ORDINARY (NSHSF) SI Decreased By 5.13%

NANOSPHERE HEALTH SCIENCES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:NSHSF) had a decrease of 5.13% in short interest. NSHSF’s SI was 14,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.13% from 15,600 shares previously. With 139,900 avg volume, 0 days are for NANOSPHERE HEALTH SCIENCES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:NSHSF)’s short sellers to cover NSHSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) formed multiple bottom with $236.22 target or 7.00% below today’s $254.00 share price. National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) has $923.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $254. About 280 shares traded. National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) has declined 15.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NWLI News: 02/04/2018 – Dir Moody-Dahlberg Sells 167 Of National Western Life Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – National Western Life Book Value/Share $502.79 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – National Western Life 1Q EPS $7.60; 09/05/2018 – National Western Life 1Q Rev $109M; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/03/2018 Chmn Moody Sells 608 Of National Western Life Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Western Life Group Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWLI); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 09/05/2018 – NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $109 MLN VS $224.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Holder Moody Sells 726 Of National Western Life Group Inc

NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc., a nano-biotechnology company, develops drug delivery systems for supplement, nutraceutical, over-the-counter, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company has market cap of $10.49 million. The firm develops NanoSphere drug delivery system to transport therapeutic agents into target cells and tissues, as well as to overcome the absorption problems for a range of ingredients, such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, phytonutrients, and cannabinoids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses NanoSphere Delivery Technology.