National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
85.8% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Western Life Group Inc. has 0.58% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Western Life Group Inc.
|0.00%
|6.80%
|1.10%
|Industry Average
|8.60%
|32.00%
|0.89%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Western Life Group Inc.
|N/A
|272
|7.52
|Industry Average
|1.18B
|13.73B
|14.59
National Western Life Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Western Life Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.04
The potential upside of the peers is 53.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Western Life Group Inc.
|3.12%
|4.67%
|1.11%
|-10.72%
|-15.83%
|-10.54%
|Industry Average
|2.66%
|8.46%
|5.67%
|10.45%
|19.06%
|19.59%
For the past year National Western Life Group Inc. had bearish trend while National Western Life Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.89 shows that National Western Life Group Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc.’s rivals are 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.
Dividends
National Western Life Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors National Western Life Group Inc.’s peers beat National Western Life Group Inc.
