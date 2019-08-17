National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Western Life Group Inc. has 0.58% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 1.10% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group Inc. N/A 272 7.52 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

National Western Life Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

The potential upside of the peers is 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Western Life Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year National Western Life Group Inc. had bearish trend while National Western Life Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that National Western Life Group Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc.’s rivals are 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

National Western Life Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors National Western Life Group Inc.’s peers beat National Western Life Group Inc.