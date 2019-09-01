National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

We are contrasting National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.30 N/A 0.19 163.68 ZAGG Inc 8 0.38 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Vision Holdings Inc. and ZAGG Inc. ZAGG Inc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Vision Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than ZAGG Inc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of National Vision Holdings Inc. and ZAGG Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, ZAGG Inc which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Vision Holdings Inc. and ZAGG Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 30.47%. On the other hand, ZAGG Inc’s potential upside is 185.96% and its average price target is $18.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ZAGG Inc is looking more favorable than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares and 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares. 0.7% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are ZAGG Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats ZAGG Inc on 7 of the 12 factors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.