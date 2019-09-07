National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.33 N/A 0.19 163.68 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 12 0.02 N/A -62.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Vision Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Vision Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

National Vision Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.83% and an $37 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is $0.5, which is potential -91.88% downside. The data provided earlier shows that National Vision Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Vision Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.