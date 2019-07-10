National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

Since National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.49 N/A 0.19 143.52 Farfetch Limited 22 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates National Vision Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Vision Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Farfetch Limited is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Farfetch Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown National Vision Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Farfetch Limited’s average price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 70.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.6% of Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. 4.17% -5.3% -17.12% -36.83% -16.06% -1.67% Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Farfetch Limited has 43.03% stronger performance.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Farfetch Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.