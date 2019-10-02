National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 27 2.49 69.70M 0.19 163.68 Chewy Inc. 30 0.00 51.68M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Vision Holdings Inc. and Chewy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 254,101,348.89% 2.1% 0.9% Chewy Inc. 172,209,263.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Chewy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for National Vision Holdings Inc. and Chewy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chewy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 35.79% at a $33.5 consensus price target. Chewy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.67 consensus price target and a 35.50% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that National Vision Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Chewy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Vision Holdings Inc. and Chewy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.3%. About 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Chewy Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.