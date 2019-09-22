National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Touches $24.93 Low on Sep, 22; INRAD OPTICS (INRD) Shorts Up By 275%

The stock of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) reached all time low today, Sep, 22 and still has $23.18 target or 7.00% below today’s $24.93 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.94B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $23.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $135.59M less. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 2.36 million shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 21.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 14/03/2018 – National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Rev $408M; 08/03/2018 – National Vision 4Q Rev $321.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC EYE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NET REVENUE $1.485 BLN TO $1.515 BLN; 08/03/2018 – National Vision 4Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – IN QTR, COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 11.5% & ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 10.4%; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $52 MLN TO $56 MLN

INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD) had an increase of 275% in short interest. INRD’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 275% from 400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s short sellers to cover INRD’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets crystal optical components and devices, custom optical components, precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies that are used in the photonics industry sectors. The company has market cap of $21.28 million. It provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors. It has a 1550 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockelsÂ’ cells and associated electronics.

Analysts await National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.16 per share. EYE’s profit will be $6.22 million for 77.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by National Vision Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.89% negative EPS growth.