National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Touches $24.19 Low on Sep, 26; Shorts at LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (LZAGF) Lowered By 5.05%

LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:LZAGF) had a decrease of 5.05% in short interest. LZAGF’s SI was 122,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.05% from 128,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 408 days are for LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:LZAGF)’s short sellers to cover LZAGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.14% or $14.49 during the last trading session, reaching $335.46. About 8 shares traded. Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) reached all time low today, Sep, 26 and still has $22.98 target or 5.00% below today’s $24.19 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.88B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.98 PT is reached, the company will be worth $94.00 million less. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 467,020 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 21.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 01/05/2018 – National Vision Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $33.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC EYE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Vision Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYE); 08/03/2018 NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – IN QTR, COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 11.5% & ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 10.4%; 08/03/2018 – National Vision 4Q Rev $321.8M; 08/03/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Rev $1.49B-$1.52B; 14/03/2018 – National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Cash Balance $58.4M as of March 31

Analysts await National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.16 per share. EYE’s profit will be $6.22 million for 75.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by National Vision Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.89% negative EPS growth.

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and maker of eyeglasses and value retailer of contact lenses. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy divisions. It has a 132.19 P/E ratio. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, as well as optometric services.

