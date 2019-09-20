National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Reaches $24.80 After 8.00% Down Move; Burney Co Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Position

Burney Co increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 48.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 19,552 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Burney Co holds 60,246 shares with $3.97 million value, up from 40,694 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 296,869 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M

The stock of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 844,741 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 21.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 01/05/2018 – National Vision Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $172M-$177M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – National Vision Latest 4Q Includes Tax Benefit of $43 Million; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NET REVENUE $1.485 BLN TO $1.515 BLN; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – IN QTR, COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 11.5% & ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 10.4%The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.86B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $22.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EYE worth $148.88 million less.

More notable recent National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Vision (EYE) Down 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear (GT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3% – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.5% – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shares in Peppa Pig owner surge, analysts eye counter bidders – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and maker of eyeglasses and value retailer of contact lenses. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy divisions. It has a 135.52 P/E ratio. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, as well as optometric services.

Analysts await National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.16 per share. EYE’s profit will be $6.00 million for 77.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by National Vision Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -9.84% below currents $71.35 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Sell” rating and $5600 target.