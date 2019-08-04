National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Vision Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.10% 0.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. N/A 30 163.68 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

National Vision Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

National Vision Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.05%. The peers have a potential upside of 47.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, National Vision Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Vision Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than National Vision Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Vision Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.