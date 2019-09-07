National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Retail Other company, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.10% 0.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. N/A 30 163.68 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

National Vision Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

National Vision Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $35, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.30%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that National Vision Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Vision Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s peers beat National Vision Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.