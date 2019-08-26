National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Comparing side by side

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.28 N/A 0.19 163.68 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.51 N/A 0.30 42.60

In table 1 we can see National Vision Holdings Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hudson Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Vision Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hudson Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Vision Holdings Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Vision Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Hudson Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Hudson Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National Vision Holdings Inc. and Hudson Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$37 is National Vision Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.39%. Competitively Hudson Ltd. has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 75.60%. Based on the data given earlier, Hudson Ltd. is looking more favorable than National Vision Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hudson Ltd. has 23.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Hudson Ltd. had bearish trend.