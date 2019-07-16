National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Last Week Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Coverage

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. EYE’s profit would be $14.86 million giving it 40.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 581,482 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 16.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100 MLN- $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC EYE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $100M-$105M; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NET REVENUE $1.485 BLN TO $1.515 BLN; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – National Vision Latest 4Q Includes Tax Benefit of $43 Million; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Rev $1.485B-$1.515B; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Rev $408M

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. See Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $68 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. Miller Adam L sold $1.14 million worth of stock or 21,000 shares. 1,553 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares with value of $83,582 were sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 10,659 shares. Quantitative Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 13,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 22,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd holds 0% or 5,914 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 26,700 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 111,870 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication L P has 332,952 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,283 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 25,638 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 91,895 shares. Fiera Capital reported 391,992 shares stake. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 233 shares. 63,075 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Company. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 346,547 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C

