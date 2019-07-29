National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; KVH Industries (KVHI)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced their holdings in KVH Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.90 million shares, up from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding KVH Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 10.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 691,357 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.61% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management Inc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 220,315 shares.

Analysts await KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report earnings on August, 1. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by KVH Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 16,075 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $182.73 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.