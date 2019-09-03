National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reaches $34.06 High on Sep, 3; BIRD CONSTRUCTION COMMON SHARES CA (BIRDF) Sellers Decreased By 18.1% Their Shorts

BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had a decrease of 18.1% in short interest. BIRDF’s SI was 170,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.1% from 208,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 853 days are for BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s short sellers to cover BIRDF’s short positions. It closed at $3.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached all time high today, Sep, 3 and still has $37.13 target or 9.00% above today’s $34.06 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.03 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $37.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $182.34M more. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 94,878 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 5.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 23/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase In Quarterly Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT RELEASES CO FROM ITS GUARANTEE OF OBLIGATIONS OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNDER KEYBANK CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE NAMES FISCHER PRESIDENT, TO STAY CFO; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 23/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates Raises Dividend to 29c; 23/05/2018 – NSA BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT PLACES RESTRICTIONS ON CO’S ABILITY TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS, SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism

More notable recent Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “E-scooter startup courts SoftBank investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) Canada’s Largest Outdoor Organic Cannabis Operation – Midas Letter” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Scooters Of The Future – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sears sues Lampert for asset stripping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortum: ~6% Utility Yield From Scandinavia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company has market cap of $164.30 million. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the gas and oil, and mining businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the construction and renovation of shopping malls, big box stores, office buildings, hotels, and selected high rise condominiums and apartments; and the construction of hospitals, post-secondary education facilities, schools, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and retirement and senior housing facilities, as well as environmental facilities, including water and wastewater treatment centers, composting facilities, and biosolids treatment and management facilities.

National Storage Affiliates is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of top 100 metropolitan statistical areas across United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, and acquisition of self storage facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Storage Affiliates Trust has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is 5.70% above currents $34.06 stock price. National Storage Affiliates Trust had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.