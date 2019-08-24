National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reaches $33.35 52-Week High; Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (ARCE) SI Increased By 1.87%

Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (NASDAQ:ARCE) had an increase of 1.87% in short interest. ARCE’s SI was 201,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.87% from 197,400 shares previously. With 67,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s short sellers to cover ARCE’s short positions. The SI to Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 38,813 shares traded. Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.02 target or 8.00% above today’s $33.35 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.98B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $36.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $158.24M more. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 403,029 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 5.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; NET; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT PLACES RESTRICTIONS ON CO’S ABILITY TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS, SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase In Quarterly Common Dividend; 23/05/2018 – NSA BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q Rev $76.5M; 11/04/2018 – REG-DB ETC Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 03/05/2018 – REG-DB ETC Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT RELEASES CO FROM ITS GUARANTEE OF OBLIGATIONS OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNDER KEYBANK CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Nominates Rebecca Steinfort to the Board of Trustees and Announces Management Promotions; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates Reaffirms Its Previously Provided Guidance Estimates for the Yr Ended Dec 31, 2018

Arco Platform Limited, a technology firm in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. It has a 939.02 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students.

Among 2 analysts covering National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Storage Affiliates Trust has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is 7.95% above currents $33.35 stock price. National Storage Affiliates Trust had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NSA in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating.

National Storage Affiliates is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of top 100 metropolitan statistical areas across United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, and acquisition of self storage facilities.