National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reaches $32.35 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Last Week

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high and has $35.26 target or 9.00% above today’s $32.35 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $35.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $172.62 million more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 39,876 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 5.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 23/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase In Quarterly Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; NET; 11/04/2018 – REG-DB ETC Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT RELEASES CO FROM ITS GUARANTEE OF OBLIGATIONS OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNDER KEYBANK CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – National Storage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 13 Days; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q Rev $76.5M

Among 6 analysts covering Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Severn Trent PLC has GBX 2320 highest and GBX 1880 lowest target. GBX 2081.67’s average target is 3.72% above currents GBX 2007 stock price. Severn Trent PLC had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) on Friday, April 5 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SVT in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. See Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.80% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2007. About 519,299 shares traded. Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVT News: 23/03/2018 Servotronics, Inc. Announces 2017 Operating Results; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics Declares Dividend of 16c; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q Rev $10.6M; 14/05/2018 – SERVOTRONICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Servotronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVT); 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q EPS 14c

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.77 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

More news for Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Know This Before Buying Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

