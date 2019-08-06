National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reaches $30.61 52-Week High; Shorts at MTY FOOD GROUP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (MTYFF) Raised By 5.22%

MTY FOOD GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had an increase of 5.22% in short interest. MTYFF’s SI was 179,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.22% from 170,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 359 days are for MTY FOOD GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s short sellers to cover MTYFF’s short positions. It closed at $48.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.53 target or 3.00% above today’s $30.61 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.74B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $31.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.23 million more. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 178,047 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 5.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 09/05/2018 – National Storage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 13 Days; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates Reaffirms Its Previously Provided Guidance Estimates for the Yr Ended Dec 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Nominates Rebecca Steinfort to the Board of Trustees and Announces Management Promotions; 11/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 23/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates Raises Dividend to 29c; 03/05/2018 – DB ETC: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST – AMENDMENT PLACES RESTRICTIONS ON CO’S ABILITY TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS, SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – REG-DB ETC Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism

National Storage Affiliates is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of top 100 metropolitan statistical areas across United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, and acquisition of self storage facilities.

