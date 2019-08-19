National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) and Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Comparing side by side

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) compete against each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust 29 5.41 N/A 0.02 1514.50 Terreno Realty Corporation 45 20.81 N/A 1.16 42.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National Storage Affiliates Trust and Terreno Realty Corporation. Terreno Realty Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Terreno Realty Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0% Terreno Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. Competitively, Terreno Realty Corporation’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

National Storage Affiliates Trust and Terreno Realty Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Terreno Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Terreno Realty Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.33, with potential downside of -6.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Storage Affiliates Trust and Terreno Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Terreno Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47% Terreno Realty Corporation -1.37% 0.27% 8.99% 20.94% 33.68% 38.93%

For the past year National Storage Affiliates Trust has weaker performance than Terreno Realty Corporation

Summary

Terreno Realty Corporation beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets. Terreno Realty Corporation was founded on November 6, 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.