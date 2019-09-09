National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Contrasting side by side

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust 30 5.44 N/A 0.02 1514.50 Life Storage Inc. 98 8.77 N/A 4.44 21.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National Storage Affiliates Trust and Life Storage Inc. Life Storage Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Life Storage Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Life Storage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 0 2 3.00 Life Storage Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 8.17% for National Storage Affiliates Trust with average target price of $36. Life Storage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $105.67 average target price and a 1.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that National Storage Affiliates Trust seems more appealing than Life Storage Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Life Storage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.91% are National Storage Affiliates Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Life Storage Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47% Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84%

For the past year National Storage Affiliates Trust was more bullish than Life Storage Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Life Storage Inc. beats National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.