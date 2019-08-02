National Security Group (NSEC) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Baupost Group Increased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 390,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.40M shares with $191.19 million value, up from 2.01 million last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $19.27B valuation. The stock increased 5.22% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 3.20 million shares traded or 131.25% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NSEC) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. National Security Group Inc’s current price of $11.19 translates into 0.45% yield. National Security Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 25.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold The National Security Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,285 shares or 31.06% less from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 125 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 2,039 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC). Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 384 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC). Blackrock reported 535 shares. Regions accumulated 3,131 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $85,792 activity. Another trade for 5,505 shares valued at $69,313 was made by Abernathey Andrew J. on Tuesday, May 14. 141 shares were bought by MCLEOD BRIAN R, worth $1,763.

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.28 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.