National Retail Properties (NNN) Valuation Declined While Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped by $40.84 Million Its Position; Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $8.30 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 705,101 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

