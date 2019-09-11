National Retail Properties (NNN) Stock Price Declined While Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 681,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 693,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 134,758 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 41,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 256,217 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 52,894 shares to 241,212 shares, valued at $34.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 713,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Retail Properties: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties: Swapping The Common Shares For The 5.2%-Yielding Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: A 16% Overvalued Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail Properties Q1 FFO in-line, repeats 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties prices 7M equity offering, shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.34 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 47,911 shares. 386,851 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 22,859 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 462,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Preferred Lc has invested 0.13% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 324,140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 264 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 89,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Assocs has invested 0.48% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 26,848 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Jnba Advsrs reported 0% stake.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares to 174,358 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Communications accumulated 106,535 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.07% or 2,634 shares. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,700 shares. Page Arthur B has 31,515 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Management Lc has 1.48% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 16,240 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. Oppenheimer & Company invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kistler invested in 16 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru has 6,124 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt reported 93,567 shares stake. Asset Management One Com Ltd stated it has 173,871 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $434.26 million for 23.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.