National Retail Properties (NNN) Shares Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $172.18. About 1.06 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 31.97% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 3,743 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.1% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 200,148 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 57,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 6.80M shares. Schroder Inv Gru reported 285 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,391 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability reported 220,738 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Company has 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 288,921 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Altimeter Cap Mngmt Lp reported 14.24% stake. Baillie Gifford Com reported 0.29% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 370,573 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,672 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.11% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Private Co Na accumulated 0.09% or 8,062 shares. Westpac Bk holds 143,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Gp reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 4,750 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 89,791 shares. Waterfront Cap has invested 1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Zimmer Limited Partnership invested 0.41% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 237,360 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 272,795 shares. 65,810 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc. Uss Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Franklin Res Inc stated it has 47,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A REIT Backed By The Full Faith And Credit Of The U.S. Government – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “First Quarter 2019 Operating Results Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc. – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Drops NNN Price Target 10% – Here’s The Scoop – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2015.