National Retail Properties (NNN) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $432,250 as Market Valuation Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.56M shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 4,300 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 67,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

