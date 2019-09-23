National Retail Properties (NNN) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; American Investment Services Has Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Position by $2.74 Million; Market Value Rose

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.98 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 170,637 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 22,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,635 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, down from 129,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 1.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.78M shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 695,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 20.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs invested in 0.84% or 3.16M shares. M&T State Bank Corp invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Tompkins holds 0.01% or 465 shares. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 7,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 21,408 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 36,134 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 214,095 shares. Fjarde Ap has 46,256 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Exane Derivatives accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,200 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.13% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 5,333 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Retail Properties: A 16% Overvalued Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about National Retail Properties Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in April – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Raises Price Targets on High-Yielding Net Lease REITs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 842,466 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 13,481 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Whitnell Communications invested in 17,826 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Montag A Assocs reported 96,177 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.54% or 179,068 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oxbow Llc holds 19,726 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability reported 20,309 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 21,246 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 133,863 are held by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. Van Strum Towne, a California-based fund reported 11,090 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bath Savings Tru reported 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.