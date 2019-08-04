National Retail Properties (NNN) Holding Has Boosted by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec; Proshare Advisors Raised Stake in Black Hills (BKH) by $3.04 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 297.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 916,407 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 41,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 305,515 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63 million, up from 264,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 262,192 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SALE OF UTILITY ASSETS INCONSISTENT W/ STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,000 shares to 6,853 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 90,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,246 shares, and cut its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Com reported 0% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 112,045 shares. 15,285 are owned by Albion Ut. Duncker Streett And Co invested in 0.11% or 8,890 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 5,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated reported 5,469 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 905,448 shares in its portfolio. 24,250 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 33,765 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 7,400 are held by Systematic Financial Management L P. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 35,046 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 60 shares. Strs Ohio has 220,493 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com owns 169,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 1.62 million shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider National Retail Properties’ 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Fore’! 4 Attractive Preferreds Below ‘Par’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,742 shares to 739,045 shares, valued at $43.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 18,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,116 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Black Hills Corporation (BKH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Black Hills Corp. Natural Gas Utility Files Consolidated Rate Review Proposal in Wyoming – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Gas Utility Subsidiaries Request Approval for Legal Consolidation in Nebraska – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corporation Is Still A Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 10,906 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division holds 4,430 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,957 shares stake. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 1,269 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 10,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 29,975 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell & Reed invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Whittier Trust reported 16 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 70,299 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 17,115 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Riverhead Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).