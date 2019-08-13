National Retail Properties (NNN) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Regent Investment Management Increased Position in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) as Market Value Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 28,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 162,008 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 2.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Limited stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.79% or 90,576 shares. Tctc Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nuwave Investment Management Llc owns 12,089 shares. M&R Cap owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,847 shares. Eagle Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,675 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.99M shares or 0% of the stock. Cap World stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bainco Intl Investors holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 106,378 shares. 166,767 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signature Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,580 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 47,166 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares to 50,771 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,906 shares to 501,067 shares, valued at $45.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 14,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,866 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).