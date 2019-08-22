National Retail Properties (NNN) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Increased Holding; S&T Bancorp (STBA) Position Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 178,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 941,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.17 million, up from 763,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 552,029 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 22,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 113,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 90,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in S&T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 60,119 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 22/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Science and Technology News Release: DHS S&T Announces Licensing of a Data-Analysis Tool From its Transition to; 09/03/2018 – S&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO – TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MLN; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security; 10/04/2018 – MUS: University of Missouri System to present Cyber Summit at Missouri S&T; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN); 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP REPORTS APPROVAL OF SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP NAMES CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gp Limited has 18,083 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 9,398 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 10,977 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Group holds 6,213 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.07% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1.08M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 26,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Inc has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 34,952 shares. Denali Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 33,065 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc stated it has 0.03% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.01% or 922,483 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,392 shares to 54,813 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 257,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,691 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. $17,350 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR. Kane Robert Edward bought 3,000 shares worth $110,250. $75,958 worth of stock was bought by BRICE TODD D on Monday, June 10.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42,766 shares to 294,756 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 5,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,245 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).